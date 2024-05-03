Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 390,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 58.21% and a net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.