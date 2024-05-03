Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 154,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,587. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

