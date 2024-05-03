Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,661. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.