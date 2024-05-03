Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,661. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.