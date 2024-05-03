Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,585,714 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4,109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585,714 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $74,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

