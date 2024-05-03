Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 104.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. 34,761,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,940,079. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,837,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 596,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.