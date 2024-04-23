Insider Buying: Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Acquires 1,333,333 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider James de Crespigny acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$999,999.75 ($645,161.13).
Catalyst Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.
About Catalyst Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Metals
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.