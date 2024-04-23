Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Insider Elisabeth Mannes Purchases 15,000 Shares

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Mannes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,300.00 ($9,870.97).

Peoplein Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75.

Get Peoplein alerts:

Peoplein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 3rd. Peoplein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Peoplein Company Profile

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.