5,740 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by a16z Perennial Management L.P.

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Alphabet makes up 0.1% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. 6,403,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,620,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average is $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

