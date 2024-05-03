Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 955,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

