Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.66. 348,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,134. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.70 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,952. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.21.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

