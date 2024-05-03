Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,593 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,131. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $440.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.94 and its 200-day moving average is $383.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

