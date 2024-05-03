Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of American Express by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in American Express by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 41,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,875,000 after purchasing an additional 238,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

