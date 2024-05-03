Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,620,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

