Truist Financial Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $95.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BECN. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. 449,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,167. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.