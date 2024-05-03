Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,341 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.52. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

