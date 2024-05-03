Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,191 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

HDSN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 221,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,650. The firm has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

