The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.56. 919,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,604. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $442.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

