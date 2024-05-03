U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,684,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.