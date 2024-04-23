EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Robert Dalton Buys 1,700 Shares

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Free Report) insider Robert Dalton acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$30.22 ($19.50) per share, with a total value of A$51,380.80 ($33,148.90).

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.15%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

