Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NTLA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 343,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

