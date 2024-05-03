Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Acquires £27,036 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($37.73) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($33,960.56).

LON WTB traded up GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,002.67 ($37.72). The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,594. Whitbread plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.88, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,220.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,365.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,062.50%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

