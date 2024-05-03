Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473,088 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $281,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Infosys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. 4,035,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,699. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

