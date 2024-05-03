U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,701,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of U.S. Bancorp worth $203,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,089,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,601. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.