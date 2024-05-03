Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Philip Yea Buys 5,000 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,035.55).

Mondi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,563.50 ($19.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,408.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,412.58. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,602.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a €0.47 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 6,391.75%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

