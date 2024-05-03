General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of General Motors worth $233,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 929,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 44.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.