Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stake Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,278 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $222,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 583.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,004.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 844.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 164,193 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 365,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 447,775 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

