Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Southern Copper worth $288,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Southern Copper by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE SCCO traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.41. 1,525,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

