Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,180 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Dover worth $253,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.99. 1,196,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,180. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $182.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

