Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $188,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,167,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,103. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,133 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

