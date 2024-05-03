Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

