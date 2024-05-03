Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,387,000 after acquiring an additional 212,851 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 868,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 147,754 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,570,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 743,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $46.08. 76,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

