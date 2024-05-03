Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $866,000 Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,476,000 after buying an additional 1,707,759 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,915,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,182,000 after buying an additional 754,781 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after buying an additional 495,011 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,165,000.

DIHP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,849 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

