Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANIP. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ANIP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. 28,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 0.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $510,437.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,466 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

