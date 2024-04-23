Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.60

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.60 to $7.60 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,411,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,054,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 671,290 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 300,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

