CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.82.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.27. 43,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,674. CACI International has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $385.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

