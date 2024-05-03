Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.64.

ZBRA stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.59. 475,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,173. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.78 and its 200-day moving average is $258.13. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

