AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
AAON Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $12.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 2,034,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.88. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
AAON Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
