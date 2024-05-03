AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $12.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 2,034,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.88. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

