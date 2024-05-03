Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $28.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

ASPN stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,183. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

