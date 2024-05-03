UBS Group Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $125.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. 2,307,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

