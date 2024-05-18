Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200 at Berenberg Bank

Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Renew Stock Up 0.6 %

Renew Cuts Dividend

RNWH opened at GBX 1,064 ($13.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £842.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.39 and a beta of 0.98. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 672 ($8.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,078 ($13.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 940.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 867.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,050.85%.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

