Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZION. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $537,630. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after buying an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $28,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

