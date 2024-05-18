On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of On the Beach Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
In other news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £59,799.48 ($75,106.10). Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
