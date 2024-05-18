Analyzing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nevro and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 1 11 1 0 2.00 Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.59%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Nevro.

This table compares Nevro and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $425.17 million 0.98 -$92.21 million ($2.29) -4.97 Nephros $14.24 million 1.75 -$1.58 million ($0.14) -16.86

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -19.17% -27.48% -13.40% Nephros -10.23% -17.01% -12.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nephros beats Nevro on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

