Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aemetis by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Aemetis Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.16. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

