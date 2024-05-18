Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS) & Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Head to Head Review

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) and Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Knightscope shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Knightscope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and Electronic Control Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -172.84% N/A -94.52% Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Knightscope and Electronic Control Security, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Knightscope presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 957.64%. Given Knightscope’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Knightscope is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

Volatility & Risk

Knightscope has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Control Security has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Knightscope and Electronic Control Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $12.80 million 2.77 -$22.12 million ($0.32) -1.18 Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Control Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Knightscope.

Summary

Knightscope beats Electronic Control Security on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+, a virtual monitoring and response solution that provides an alternative for client sites. The company serves airports, commercial real estate, corporate campus, homeowner associations, hotels, universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, public parks, schools, casinos, corporations, logistics, manufacturing, law enforcement, Parking areas, municipalities, universities, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Electronic Control Security

Electronic Control Security Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets technology-based integrated security solutions in the United States and the Middle East. The company offers entry control system, which regulates the passage of authorized vehicles and personnel into restricted areas; fiber optic intelligence and detection system; infrared perimeter intrusion detection systems provides dependable security barriers of pulsed infrared beams to create multiple detection zones; flight line security for aircraft parking areas, igloos and flight lines at air bases; rapid deployable intrusion detection systems; day/night and thermal imaging cameras; intelligent video motion detection; ARTSYS 360 – advanced radar technologies radar systems designed for detection and tracking of vehicles, humans, and drones; water infrastructure sensing equipment; and interoperable device management systems. It also provides site survey and risk assessment; design and engineering; systems manufacturing and integration; factory acceptance testing; installation supervision; and project commissioning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey.

