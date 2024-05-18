Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Titon Stock Performance

LON TON opened at GBX 75 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of £8.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.24. Titon has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.15).

Insider Buying and Selling at Titon

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95), for a total value of £17,480 ($21,954.28). 53.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

