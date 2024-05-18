Short Interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rises By 8.3%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

