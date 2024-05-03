Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.500-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.4 billion-$43.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LLY traded down $20.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $734.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,178. The company has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $761.75 and a 200 day moving average of $670.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

