Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) versus Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.76, suggesting that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Omni Financial Services and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Earnings and Valuation

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%.

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $2.54 billion 2.21 $581.99 million $1.85 9.51

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 20.99% 11.31% 1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Omni Financial Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

