Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Head to Head Contrast

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -746.89% -73.08% -53.49% Energizer 2.97% 119.16% 4.97%

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50 Energizer 1 5 1 0 2.00

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $2.11, indicating a potential upside of 170.30%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $32.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Energizer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $7.54 million 18.11 -$77.58 million ($0.45) -1.73 Energizer $2.96 billion 0.74 $140.50 million $1.19 25.61

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energizer beats ESS Tech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

